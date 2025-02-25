Fantasy Baseball
Scott Effross headshot

Scott Effross Injury: Will have tests on hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Effross will likely undergo testing after exiting a Grapefruit League appearance Tuesday against the Twins with a hamstring injury, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Effross lasted only one pitch before grabbing at his hamstring and walking off the field with the trainer. The reliever missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and made just 32 appearances between the majors and minors in 2024 while coming back from back surgery.

Scott Effross
New York Yankees
