Scott Kingery News: Bumped from 40-man roster

Kingery was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

Kingery was in the mix for the starting shortstop gig early on in camp, but he appears to have lost out on the job after being booted from the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Angel Perdomo from Atlanta. Kingery would begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Salt Lake and would be a candidate for a mid-season promotion if he goes unclaimed on waivers.