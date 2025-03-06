Scott Kingery News: Candidate to open as starting SS

Kingery is among a group of infielders vying to begin the regular season as the Angels' starter at shortstop while Zach Neto continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kingery didn't play in the majors last season, but he had a good campaign at the Triple-A level, slashing .273/.321/.505 with 27 homers, 70 RBI, 76 runs and 26 stolen bases. The Angels acquired the 2015 second-round draft pick in a trade with Philadelphia in November, and he was added to the team's 40-man roster a few days later. Kingery has struggled during his previous stints in the majors; he has a .667 OPS and 28.4 percent strikeout rate over 1,127 career regular-season plate appearances. Punchouts have been a problem for him this spring as well, as he's fanned seven times in 19 at-bats. Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson are other candidates to hold down the fort at shortstop until Neto is able to return to action, with Newman described by Bollinger as having a "leg up" among the group for the role.