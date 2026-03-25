Scott Kingery News: Claims utility job
The Cubs selected Kingery's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Kingery was able to emerge from spring training with a utility job after slashing a middling .204/.339/.327 over 59 plate appearances but making an impact on the basepaths (five steals in five attempts). The 31-year-old is unlikely to see extensive playing time, but he could prove to be a useful bench asset thanks to his speend and ability to play three infield spots and all three outfield positions.
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