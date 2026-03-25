Scott Kingery headshot

Scott Kingery News: Claims utility job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Cubs selected Kingery's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.

Kingery was able to emerge from spring training with a utility job after slashing a middling .204/.339/.327 over 59 plate appearances but making an impact on the basepaths (five steals in five attempts). The 31-year-old is unlikely to see extensive playing time, but he could prove to be a useful bench asset thanks to his speend and ability to play three infield spots and all three outfield positions.

Scott Kingery
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Kingery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Kingery See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
234 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
251 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
295 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
297 days ago