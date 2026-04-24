Scott Kingery News: Designated for assignment
The Cubs designated Kingery for assignment Friday.
Kingery won a spot on the Cubs' bench out of spring training but has since appeared in just eight games while going 1-for-4 at the plate and tallying two runs and a steal. He'll be pushed off the active roster in favor of Nicky Lopez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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