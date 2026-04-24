Scott Kingery headshot

Scott Kingery News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Cubs designated Kingery for assignment Friday.

Kingery won a spot on the Cubs' bench out of spring training but has since appeared in just eight games while going 1-for-4 at the plate and tallying two runs and a steal. He'll be pushed off the active roster in favor of Nicky Lopez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Scott Kingery
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Kingery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Kingery See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
36 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
264 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
281 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
325 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
327 days ago