Scott Kingery News: Outrighted to Salt Lake
Kingery cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Kingery was dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster Monday after going just 4-for-29 during spring training. However, he finished the Triple-A season with an .826 OPS across 507 plate appearances last year, and a similar output in 2025 could allow him to return to the majors for the first time in four years.
