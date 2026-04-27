Scott Kingery News: Reporting to Triple-A
Kingery was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Kingery was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, after he'll report to Iowa after going unclaimed on waivers. The 31-year-old hit .228 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, two stolen bases and 29 runs scored over 59 games a season ago at Triple-A Salt Lake.
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