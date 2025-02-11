Scott McGough News: Back with Snakes

McGough signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The Diamondbacks declined their half of McGough's $4 million mutual option earlier in the offseason, but they will ultimately retain the righty's services on a minor-league deal. The 35-year-old reliever struggled mightily in the big leagues last season, posting a 7.44 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 32.2 innings. Barring a drastic turnaround in spring training, he'll likely fill in as bullpen depth for Triple-A Reno.