Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Bouchard headshot

Sean Bouchard News: Fully healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Bouchard underwent surgery on his hamate bone in early November but enters spring training fully healthy, MLB.com reports.

There weren't many details provided about the injury, and it's unclear if the issue contributed to Bouchard's disappointing 2024 season. He was limited to only 108 plate appearances in the majors, during which he posted just a 56 wRC+. He's likely entering spring training as a longshot to start in right field, but he has a chance to earn a roster spot as a reserve outfielder.

Sean Bouchard
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now