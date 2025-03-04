Sean Bouchard News: Impressive start to spring

Bouchard went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a double in Monday's Cactus League game.

Bouchard had a down 2024 season but entered spring training healthy after undergoing surgery on his hamate bone in early November. Jordan Beck is the favorite to start in right field for the Rockies, but Bouchard has collected eight hits across 18 at-bats while striking out four times early on in the exhibition season.