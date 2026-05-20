Sean Burke News: Another short outing

Burke didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

It's the third straight start that Burke has failed to make it out of the fifth inning. He's given up 12 runs in 13.1 innings in that span after posting a 2.72 ERA in his first seven outings this year. Overall, Burke is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB across 53 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week at home against the Twins.