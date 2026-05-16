Sean Burke headshot

Sean Burke News: Escapes with no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Burke didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Cubs, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five batters across 4.1 innings.

Burke put the Sox in an early hole by allowing consecutive singles to Alex Bregman and Ian Happ to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Burke bounced back and kept the North Siders off the scoreboard for the next two frames, but he allowed a combined seven batters to reach base during the fourth and fifth, inflating the Cubs' lead to 4-1 at the time of the 26-year-old's removal. The Pale Hose tied the game at four apiece in the sixth inning, taking Burke off the hook for the loss, but that does little to help the fact that he's given up 10 earned runs in 8.2 innings over his last two starts. He'll have a chance to redeem himself next week when he takes the mound in Seattle to face a Mariners offense that ranks in the bottom third of MLB with a .232 batting average.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Burke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Burke See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago