Sean Burke News: Focused on durability

Burke has worked with a physical therapist this offseason in the hopes of increasing the durability of his arm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burke had an impressive big-league debut to close out the 2024 season, maintaining a 22:7 K:BB across 19 innings while allowing only three earned runs. That puts him in prime position to grab a rotation spot for the White Sox to begin 2025. Durability will be one key to securing the role, as Burke has been forced to work through right shoulder soreness for the past two seasons. Burke reported that he has felt good this offseason and also worked on getting comfortable with a two-seam fastball to complement the rest of his repertoire, which includes a four-seamer, curveball, changeup and slider.