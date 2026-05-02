Sean Burke News: Goes six scoreless in win

Burke (2-2) earned the win against the Padres on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

Burke was masterful, throwing a ridiculous 66 of 88 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs while registering a season-high eight punchouts. It continued an impressive run for the 26-year-old, who's now tossed 14.1 straight scoreless innings while posting three consecutive quality starts. He owns an impressive 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 39.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Mariners next weekend.