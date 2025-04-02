Fantasy Baseball
Sean Burke News: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 6:06pm

Burke (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were downed 6-1 by the Twins, surrendering six runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

After a sharp 2025 debut Opening Day, Burke crashed back down to earth in his second outing. Four of the hits off the righty went for extra bases, including homers by Byron Buxton and Harrison Bader, and Burke got the hook after 77 pitches (50 strikes). He'll take a 5.23 ERA and 4:0 K:BB through 10.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cleveland.

