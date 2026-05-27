Sean Burke News: Posts quality start in no-decision

Burke didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Twins after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out eight.

Burke finally pitched past the fifth inning -- something he hadn't accomplished since May 2 -- and delivered a strong outing, matching his previous season-high mark in strikeouts. The lack of consistency has been an issue for Burke, but it's worth noting he has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. However, a couple of subpar outings over that stretch mean he carries a 3.74 ERA in that span. Burke, who has a 3.90 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11 starts this season, is scheduled to make his next start over the weekend at home against the Tigers.