Sean Burke News: Registers first win of season

Burke (1-2) completed six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters in a win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Burke threw first-pitch strikes to only 10 of the 22 batters he faced, but he nonetheless managed to keep the Diamondbacks out of the scoring column until the fourth inning, at which point Chicago had given him a seven-run lead. The right-hander yielded another run in the fifth but nonetheless managed to pick up his first victory and second quality start of the campaign. Burke has mostly pitched well this season, allowing three of fewer runs in four of his first five starts. He's lined up to face Washington at home in his next outing.