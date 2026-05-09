Sean Burke News: Saddled with loss Friday
Burke (2-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Friday, giving up six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.
The right-hander's first bases-loaded jam resulted in just one run scoring after he hit Cole Young with a pitch in the second inning. Burke wasn't as fortunate in the third, as Luke Raley unloaded the bases with a 372-foot grand slam into right field. Chicago's offense tied the game in the next half inning, but Julio Rodriguez's solo shot in the fifth put Burke back on the hook for the loss. Now sporting a 3.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 44 innings through his first eight starts, he'll look to take advantage of a matchup against a low-scoring Royals offense during his next outing.
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