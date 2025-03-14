Sean Burke News: Secures rotation spot

Manager Will Venable announced Friday that Burke will be in the White Sox's season-opening rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander made his MLB debut down the stretch last season and allowed just three earned runs with a 22:7 K:BB across 19 innings, and he'll retain that rotation spot for the start of 2025. Burke is one of the organization's top prospects, though his performance at Triple-A Charlotte last year was underwhelming, as he finished with a 4.62 ERA in 16 starts.