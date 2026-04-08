Sean Burke News: Settles for no-decision Wednesday
Burke didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.
It was the second straight solid performance from the right-hander, who tossed 58 of 92 pitches for strikes and left the mound with a 3-2 lead before watching the White Sox bullpen cough it up in the top of the sixth. Burke is still looking for his first win of 2026, but he'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and sparkling 15:3 K:BB through 15 innings over three outings (two starts) into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Rays.
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