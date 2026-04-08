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Sean Burke News: Settles for no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Burke didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was the second straight solid performance from the right-hander, who tossed 58 of 92 pitches for strikes and left the mound with a 3-2 lead before watching the White Sox bullpen cough it up in the top of the sixth. Burke is still looking for his first win of 2026, but he'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and sparkling 15:3 K:BB through 15 innings over three outings (two starts) into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Rays.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
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