Sean Burke News: Six shutout frames on Opening Day

Burke (1-0) earned the win against the Angels on Thursday after allowing three hits while striking out three across six scoreless innings.

Burke earned the Opening Day win, but he got off to a rocky start Thursday. He opened the game by giving up a double to Taylor Ward and proceeded to hit Mike Trout in the hand by a pitch two batters later, but Burke managed to escape the first inning with consecutive strikeouts. Burke was able to make it out of the second frame after allowing back-to-back singles, and he didn't allow another base runner over the next three innings. It was a strong start to the 2025 campaign for the 25-year-old Burke, and he's tentatively slated to pitch next week against the Twins at home.