Sean Burke News: Six shutout frames Opening Day

Burke (1-0) earned the win against the Angels on Thursday after allowing three hits and no walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings.

Making the first Opening Day start of his career, Burke was a bit rocky early Thursday as he allowed four baserunners in the first two innings, but he kept the Halos off the board and followed up by retiring the final 13 batters he faced. It was a strong start to the 2025 campaign for the 25-year-old after he posted a 1.42 ERA across 19 frames in his first taste of the majors down the stretch last year. He's tentatively slated to pitch next week against the Twins at home.