Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Burke headshot

Sean Burke News: Strikes out five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Burke did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Burke wasn't helped by his defense, as he surrendered a three-run home run following two consecutive errors in the first inning. He managed 14 swinging strikes on a season-high 94 pitches and completed five frames for just the second time in five outings. On the year, the 25-year-old owns a 6.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now