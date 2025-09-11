Burke continues to struggle with providing length for the White Sox, having now been unable to fire at least five innings in five of his last six major-league starts. The right-hander has managed to yield fewer than six hits in each of those outings, though he's issued multiple walks in four of those six appearances. Burke has a 4.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 115:58 K:BB over 122 frames overall, and he'll be looking to work deeper into his outing in his next scheduled turn in the rotation against the last-place Orioles.