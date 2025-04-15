Sean Burke News: Struggles with loud contact in loss

Burke (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Athletics after giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Burke struggled with his command Tuesday, serving up two home runs while allowing at least one run in each of his three full innings pitched. He was pulled after 69 pitches (44 strikes) in the fourth inning when the Athletics' lineup was set for its third time through the order. Burke won't be a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled start in Boston, where he'll take a 7.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 16.2 innings (four starts) this year.