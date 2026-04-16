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Sean Burke News: Tagged with loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Burke (0-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Burke looked in cruise control early on, but he gave up homers to Junior Caminero and Jake Fraley, as well as an RBI double to Jonathan Aranda, en route to his second loss of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander has completed at least six innings in just one of his four starts and has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 20.1 frames, so he's far from being a reliable option in most formats, although the 17:6 K:BB does give him some appeal as a low-end starting option. Still, it's hard to trust Burke to pitch deep into games, which limits his upside considerably.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
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