Sean Burke News: Tagged with loss Wednesday
Burke (0-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.
Burke looked in cruise control early on, but he gave up homers to Junior Caminero and Jake Fraley, as well as an RBI double to Jonathan Aranda, en route to his second loss of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander has completed at least six innings in just one of his four starts and has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 20.1 frames, so he's far from being a reliable option in most formats, although the 17:6 K:BB does give him some appeal as a low-end starting option. Still, it's hard to trust Burke to pitch deep into games, which limits his upside considerably.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Burke See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 88 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season9 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Burke See More