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Sean Burke News: Total lack of control Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Burke allowed two runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out three over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Burke's control just wasn't there, and he ended up exiting at 92 pitches (46 strikes) while posting a fairly unusual stat line. His previous high mark for walks in a start was five, done in back-to-back outings to begin June. The right-hander was at least able to limit damage, and the White Sox's offense handled the rest. Burke is at a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 161:50 K:BB through 149 innings over 27 games (23 starts) this season. He still has a passable 3.0 BB/9 as well, and it's unlikely his control will falter to this extent too much more often, as long as he's not battling an injury. Burke is tentatively projected to make his next start at Houston.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
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