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Sean Burke News: Working in bulk relief Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:31am

Burke is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Bryan Hudson in Sunday's game against the Nationals at Rate Field, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burke will be working behind an opener for the second time this season, after he previously covered six innings out of the bullpen in an April 3 win over the Blue Jays. By having the left-handed Hudson open the game, the White Sox will allow the right-handed Burke to begin his appearance with some easier matchups rather than having to start with a top half of a Nationals lineup that typically includes three left-handed hitters in James Wood, Luis Garcia and CJ Abrams.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
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