Sean Guenther headshot

Sean Guenther News: Healthy heading into 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Guenther (hip) has allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings through his first two Grapefruit League appearances.

Guenther is back to full health for spring training after he didn't make an appearance in the majors or minors after June 25 last season while recovering from a left hip arthroscopy. Detroit brought the 30-year-old lefty reliever back on a minor-league deal this winter, and he'll get the chance to compete for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen throughout the spring.

Sean Guenther
Detroit Tigers
