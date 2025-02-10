Fantasy Baseball
Sean Guenther headshot

Sean Guenther News: Likely to reprise role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 7:18am

Guenther has a good chance to make Detroit's bullpen coming out of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Guenther saw some work with the Tigers down the stretch last season and pitched well, turning in a 0.86 ERA and 0.52 WHIP across 21 innings. The lefty could now parlay that into an Opening Day bullpen role if he has a strong spring training. Guenther would likely see low-leverage opportunities in the early going, though he could seize a larger role at some point if he continues to impress.

Sean Guenther
Detroit Tigers
