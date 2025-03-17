Sean Hermann News: Available bullpen option Monday

The Yankees list Hermann (elbow) as an available option out of the bullpen for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hermann won't necessarily be used in the game, but his inclusion on the lineup card indicates that he's back to full health after missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old right-hander will likely begin the 2025 campaign at High-A Hudson Valley or Single-A Tampa.