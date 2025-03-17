Fantasy Baseball
Sean Hermann headshot

Sean Hermann News: Available bullpen option Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The Yankees list Hermann (elbow) as an available option out of the bullpen for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hermann won't necessarily be used in the game, but his inclusion on the lineup card indicates that he's back to full health after missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old right-hander will likely begin the 2025 campaign at High-A Hudson Valley or Single-A Tampa.

Sean Hermann
New York Yankees
