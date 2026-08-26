Sean Keys News: Will play left field at Buffalo

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Keys will begin playing some left field at Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

To this point, Keys has played only first and third base in pro ball, but showing he can handle left field would give the 23-year-old an additional path to playing time in the majors. Keys has been red-hot at the plate for Buffalo in August, slashing .351/.463/.675.