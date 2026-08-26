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Sean Keys News: Will play left field at Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Keys will begin playing some left field at Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

To this point, Keys has played only first and third base in pro ball, but showing he can handle left field would give the 23-year-old an additional path to playing time in the majors. Keys has been red-hot at the plate for Buffalo in August, slashing .351/.463/.675.

Sean Keys
Toronto Blue Jays
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