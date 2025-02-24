Fantasy Baseball
Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea Injury: Bound for IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Manaea has been diagnosed with a right oblique strain and is expected to begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manaea will be shut down for a couple weeks before being re-evaluated, but even in a best-case scenario he will not have time to be built back up for Opening Day. It's another blow to the Mets' starting pitching depth after it was revealed last week that Frankie Montas has a right lat strain. The club has been planning to open the year with a six-man rotation, but it might now have to rethink that strategy.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
