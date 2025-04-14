Sean Manaea Injury: Cleared to resume throwing
Manaea (oblique) resumed playing catch from 60 feet Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Manaea was diagnosed with a right oblique strain early in spring training and was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season. After struggling in his recovery toward the tail end of camp, Manaea received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his oblique and was shut down from throwing for two weeks. With a recent follow-up MRI showing improvement, Manaea has been cleared to resume his throwing program but will need some extended ramp-up time before he's ready to head out of on a minor-league rehab assignment. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Manaea will be limited to throwing out to 60 feet for the next 10 days before being reassessed.
