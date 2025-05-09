Sean Manaea Injury: Nearing mound work
Manaea (oblique) played catch from 120 feet Friday and is soon expected to start throwing off a mound, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.
The left-hander restarted his throwing program in mid-April after receiving a PRP injection to address lingering problems with his strained right oblique, and he's now starting to ramp up in his progression. Manaea will still require a considerable buildup period and a lengthy rehab assignment, but it seems like he could make his season debut before the end of June.
