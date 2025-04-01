Sean Manaea Injury: Still struggling with oblique
Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Manaea is still having problems with his strained right oblique and will be shut down from throwing for two weeks after receiving a platelet-rich-plasma injection, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The left-hander suffered the injury early in spring training and was able to start up a throwing program in mid-March, but he apparently hasn't been able to ramp up as expected over the past couple weeks. Manaea appeared to have a chance of making his 2025 debut before the end of April, but that now shouldn't be expected until at least late May.
