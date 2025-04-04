Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea Injury: Turning corner in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Manaea said Friday that his strained right oblique is feeling good after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Manaea is still only three days into his two-week no-throw period following his injection, but the fact that he's begun to feel better is encouraging after he had struggled with it for most of spring training. Once he's cleared to begin throwing, the Mets will likely build the 33-year-old back up slowly, and he'll presumably make a few rehab starts in the minors before his season debut.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now