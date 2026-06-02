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Sean Manaea News: Effective across five frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Manaea allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out four over five innings of bulk relief Monday against the Mariners.

Entering after an inning from Austin Warren, Manaea was stellar in stifling the Mariners offense, with a solo homer by Colt Emerson in the third inning accounting for the only damage. Monday marked Manaea's first turn through the rotation, albeit behind an opener, and it went quite well considering he entered the contest with a 5.56 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 34 innings. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Padres, though it remains to be seen whether he starts outright or works behind an opener once again.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
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