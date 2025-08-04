Manaea was cruising along through five shutout frames but came apart in the sixth inning, when Cleveland brought in five runs. The veteran southpaw set a season high in both runs and hits allowed, though it was at least somewhat encouraging to see him pitch a season high 5.2 innings in his fifth start of the year. Manaea's season ERA soared from 2.08 to 3.52 on Monday, and he now holds a 0.96 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 23 innings. His next outing is slated for this weekend against the Brewers, who boast a .799 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.