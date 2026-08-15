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Sean Manaea News: Falters late in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Manaea did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Manaea entered the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead before surrendering a three-run homer to Brady House. While the end result was disappointing, the southpaw generated 17 whiffs on 93 pitches and has now completed at least six frames in five straight outings. He'll take a 4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 113:37 K:BB across 111 innings this season into a road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
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