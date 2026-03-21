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Sean Manaea News: Headed for bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Manaea will not begin the season in the Mets' starting rotation, although Carlos Mendoza indicated Saturday that the veteran southpaw would be used in a piggy-back role, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Mendoza didn't specify which starter would get an abbreviated workload to accommodate Manaea, however. Manaea's velocity has been down this spring, and getting used in a long relief role could buy him more time to round into form. That said, his actual Grapefruit League results have been solid as he has a 3.72 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in 9.2 innings. Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga will open the season in the rotation.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
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