Sean Manaea News: Moving into rotation/bulk relief
Manaea is taking David Peterson's spot as a starting pitcher/bulk reliever for the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Peterson will move to the bullpen. Manaea has struggled for much of the season but has been better in May, posting a 3.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB over 12 innings. His first opportunity either as a traditional starting pitcher or bulk reliever following an opener could come as soon as Monday on the road in Seattle.
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