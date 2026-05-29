Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea News: Moving into rotation/bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Manaea is taking David Peterson's spot as a starting pitcher/bulk reliever for the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson will move to the bullpen. Manaea has struggled for much of the season but has been better in May, posting a 3.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB over 12 innings. His first opportunity either as a traditional starting pitcher or bulk reliever following an opener could come as soon as Monday on the road in Seattle.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
95 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
99 days ago