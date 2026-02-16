Sean Manaea News: Rediscovers arm slot over offseason
Manaea worked with Tread Athletics this offseason and believes he's rediscovered his ideal arm slot, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Manaea experienced a breakthrough in 2024 with a lowered arm slot, but he struggled in 2025 after lowering his arm slot even further. He's now got it back closer to where it was in 2024 and said it's "definitely cleaned up and feels a lot better now." The left-hander dealt with a loose body in his elbow last season and didn't have surgery, so the possibility exists that the issue will resurface in 2026. However, Manaea is fully healthy right now and feels good about where he is early on in Mets camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30025 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings59 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings88 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Starting Pitchers112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More