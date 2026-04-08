Sean Manaea News: Staying in bullpen for now
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Manaea will remain in the team's bullpen for the time being, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets are in the midst of nine straight games without an off day, and Mendoza had mentioned previously that he would use this stretch to insert a sixth starter into the rotation. However, he feels good about where his starting five is at, so the Mets will keep the status quo for now. Manaea has made two relief appearances this season, allowing just one run with a 4:4 K:BB over five innings of work.
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