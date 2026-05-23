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Sean Manaea News: Stuck with loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Manaea (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits over 3.2 innings in bulk relief. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It was one of the better performances this season from Manaea, who fired 46 of 65 pitches for strikes after replacing Tobias Myers on the mound with one out in the second inning, but the veteran southpaw was on the hook for the loss as the Mets were downed 2-1. Manaea has a 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over four appearances and nine innings in May, an improvement on his 6.97 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in April, but he seems set to remain in a long relief role despite New York's rotation issues.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
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