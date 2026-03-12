Sean Manaea News: Unconcerned by down velocity
Manaea gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 2.2 innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, the left-hander averaged 89 mph with his fastball but said he isn't concerned by the lower velocity.
Manaea averaged 91.9 mph with his fastball last season, but he was limited to 15 appearances due to elbow issues and struggled to a 5.64 ERA. Pitchers will often experience a lower velocity during spring training while building up, so it's not necessarily a major concern. However, it's still worth keeping an eye on as Manaea moves towards his final outings before the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap30 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30049 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings83 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Manaea See More