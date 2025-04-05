Sean Murphy Injury: Could be activated Tuesday

Murphy (ribs) is slated to play nine innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and could be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy kicked off a rehab stint with Gwinnett on March 31 and has gone 2-for-10 with a homer and two RBI through three games. If he's able to complete Sunday's start without any setbacks, the veteran catcher could be back behind the plate for Atlanta's series-opener versus the Phillies on Tuesday. Drake Baldwin has been starting at catcher in Murphy's absence, but he has struggled to a .291 OPS through 25 plate appearances and may soon head back to the minors.