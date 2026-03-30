Sean Murphy Injury: Could play in rehab games this week
Murphy (hip) could begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome later this week, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Murphy has rejoined Atlanta to continue rehabbing from hip surgery. He will work out with the big club early this week before participating in a simulated game with Rome on Wednesday. Murphy has not played in a game setting in nearly seven months, so he will need more than just a few rehab contests before being activated from the 10-day injured list. The 31-year-old could be ready for his season debut around the beginning of May.
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