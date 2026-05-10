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Sean Murphy Injury: Gets X-ray on finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Murphy got an X-ray on a finger following Sunday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy was hurt when he was clipped by a Hyseong Kim swing in the seventh inning on a play that was deemed catcher interference. The backstop remained in the contest until he was pinch-hit for in the ninth, and Drake Baldwin took over behind the plate for Atlanta in the bottom of that frame. Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said after the contest that he thinks Murphy will be fine, though the skipper didn't share the results of the X-ray.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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