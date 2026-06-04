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Sean Murphy Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Atlanta transferred Murphy (finger) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of DaShawn Keirsey. Murphy is recovering from a fractured left middle finger and will not return until after the All-Star break.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
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